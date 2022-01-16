California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,946,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,798.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.