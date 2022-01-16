Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $64.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

CPE stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

