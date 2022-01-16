Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Eagle Point Credit worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $14.01 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

