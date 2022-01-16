Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PI. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

PI stock opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

