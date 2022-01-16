Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target to GBX 240

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON QXT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £117.95 million and a P/E ratio of 221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.01. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.65).
About Quixant
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.