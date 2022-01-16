Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target to GBX 240

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON QXT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £117.95 million and a P/E ratio of 221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.01. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.65).

Get Quixant alerts:

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.