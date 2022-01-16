Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $131.59 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

