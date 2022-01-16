Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.59.

CNQ opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,551,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

