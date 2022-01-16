Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Canfor stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Canfor has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

