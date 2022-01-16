Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.23). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $181,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.