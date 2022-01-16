Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.47 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $47.47 billion and $2.31 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00216469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00041204 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00456353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,988,299,055 coins and its circulating supply is 33,526,686,963 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

