Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 292. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $113.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.