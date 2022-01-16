Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,869 shares of company stock worth $73,885.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.