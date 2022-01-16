Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CRS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carpenter Technology Company Profile
Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.
