Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

