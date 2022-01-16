Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

