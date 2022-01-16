Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $144.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

