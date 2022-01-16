CashBet Coin (CBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $33.94. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

