CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 209.5% in December

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the December 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 3,721,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

