CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Trading Down 0.2%

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 23,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 65,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000.

