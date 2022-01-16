Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 4.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 22,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

