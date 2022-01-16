Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 4.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 22,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.03.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
