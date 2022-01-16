Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $42.39 on Friday. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Stolper Co bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.