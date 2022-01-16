Chardan Capital Boosts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $18.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

