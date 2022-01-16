Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL opened at $355.01 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.