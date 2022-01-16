CheesecakeSwap Token Market Cap Reaches $163,822.08 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $163,822.08 and approximately $5.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

