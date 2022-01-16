Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

