China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Greenridge Global upped their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.