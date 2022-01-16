China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global lifted their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CAAS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.91. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

