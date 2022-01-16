China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CMAKY remained flat at $$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.