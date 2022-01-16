ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.78

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $35.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

