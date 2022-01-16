CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.86.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

