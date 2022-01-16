CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,880,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

