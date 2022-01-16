CIBC Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$4.34 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.57.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

