Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cineworld Group from 50.00 to 30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.