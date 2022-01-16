Citigroup Inc. Buys 54,576 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $51,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $420.48 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $353.82 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

