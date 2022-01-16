Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Cintas worth $56,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,286,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.38 and its 200 day moving average is $410.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

