Citigroup Inc. Has $62.03 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $62,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.46 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

