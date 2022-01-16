Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,640.67

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,640.67 ($49.42) and traded as high as GBX 3,860 ($52.40). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,800 ($51.58), with a volume of 12,711 shares.

CKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($56.09) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.68) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.43).

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,795.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,645.46.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

