Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

