Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.59 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

