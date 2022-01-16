Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Raised to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSPCF remained flat at $$2.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.29.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
