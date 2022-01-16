Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Raised to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSPCF remained flat at $$2.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

