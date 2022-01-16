Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.99

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 13593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $46,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $36,265,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

