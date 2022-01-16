ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

CTR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.