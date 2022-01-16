Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.29. 5,975,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.87. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

