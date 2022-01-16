CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOC) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$224.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Essam Hamza acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

