CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the December 15th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

NASDAQ CNEY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.