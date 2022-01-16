Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.