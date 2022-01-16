Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.04 million to $1.03 billion. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. Colfax has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.