Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. 53,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,274. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

