CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 156.0% in December

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 156.0% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

