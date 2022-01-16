Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

