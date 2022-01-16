Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Endava were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $129.44 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

